March 2, 1928 – Sept. 24, 2020

Douglas Garner of Hurricane passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020, at the age of 92. Born on March 2, 1928, in Parowan, Utah to parents Ray Douglas Garner, Sr. and Alice Zollinger of St. George, he was one of six children including his three older sisters Carmen, Joanne and Glenna and his two younger brothers Val and John.

Doug graduated from Dixie High School in 1945 and shortly thereafter joined the US Army as a paratrooper where he served honorably in occupied Japan and the Korean war. Upon his return he found his love in Vivienne Paolasso, daughter of Julio and Martha Paolasso of St. George. Doug and Vivienne were happily married for 69 years before Vivienne’s passing in 2018. They had four children: Kerry, Kelly, Trudy and Tracy. He is survived by his brother John, his three sons, 16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

Doug was well loved by the community he served as a citizen, business owner, Mayor, City Councilman and President of the Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce. He was the driving force behind the development of Sky Mountain Golf course and the new Hurricane City office building. He was named Businessperson of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce and was subsequently honored in Salt Lake City as the “Total Citizen of the State of Utah”. Doug will be forever loved and missed by all those who knew him.

Due to Covid 19 the viewing and service will be restricted to family members only. The graveside ceremony is open to all and will be held on Friday, October 2, 11:30 a.m. at the Hurricane City Cemetery. We kindly request face coverings be worn for the safety of all.

We want to offer our heartfelt thanks to the nurses, caregivers and staff at The Haven for their compassionate loving care during his final days.

