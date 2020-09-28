Barbara Butterfield

Jan. 13, 1934 – Sept. 25, 2020

Barbara Jeanne Butterfield, 86 years old, died on September 25, 2020 at Red Cliffs Health and Rehab, Saint George, Utah. She was born on January 13, 1934 in Palisades, Colorado, to Phoney Marion Stout and Beryl Katherine Hester. She was married twice, and her 2nd husband was George Wendell Butterfield, who died on May 29, 1998.

She grew up with her family, on a Peach Ranch in Palisades, Colorado until graduating from high school in 1952, when her family moved to Los Angeles, California. She worked helping her family on the ranch to earn money for her school clothes and hobbies each year. She grew up loving the movies and movie stars of her time and collected movie magazines. Her school activities consisted of playing the clarinet in the band and performing with an instrument quartet in competitions. She also enjoyed being part of the Rainbow girls. She grew up to be a beautiful woman.

She married at 18, but divorced a few years later. As a single parent, while working for Garrett AIResearch, she also attended college, graduating with an AA degree from El Camino College with an emphasis on Art and then graduating with a BA degree and Teaching Credential from California State University Long Beach.

She went on to teach for the Los Angeles California School District for 2 years until a surprise pregnancy brought her a beautiful baby boy, Jeremiah Butterfield, when she was 43 years old. Along with her husband, she began a business collecting and selling antiques for the next 45 years. In 1998 they moved from California to Saint George, Utah where she ran Butterfield Antiques on Saint George Blvd for 30 years. Along with being a wife and mother, she was an artist, a collector, and sometimes a community activist. Her favorite collections were made up of jewelry, dolls, vintage clothing, and glassware. Her art projects became repairing broken and tattered items to make them whole and beautiful again. She had a great talent for creating beauty within her collections at her store and at her home.

She was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many callings such as a Stake missionary with her husband, Stake and Ward Primary President and her favorite calling as a nursery leader for over 13 years.

She is survived by her children: Gregory Monroe Butterfield living in Los Angeles, CA; Wanda Louise Race, married to Raymond Kent Race, currently traveling the country; and her step-children: Barbara Defries living in Savana, Georgia; and Nancy Dorius,. married to David Dorius, living in Spokane, Washington.

She is also survived by many grandchildren including: Elizabeth Casady married to Michael Polucha; Raymond Race Jr. married to Emily Race; Timothy Race; George Alex Race married to Jen Race; Katherine Erbe; Sarah Lazane; Jonathan Race married to Sydney Race; Douglas Race married to Danielle Race; and step-grandchildren: Michelle Holdredge; Chris Lipps;

Amina Willard; Layla Ikahihifo; James Koroni; John Dorius, and many other step-grandchildren; plus over 40 great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank all friends and associates that have been so kind and supportive during this time.

Graveside services, for family and close friends, by invitation, will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. George City Cemetery, 700 East Tabernacle Street, St. George, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.