McMullin Injury Law puts emphasis on ‘the human aspect’ of personal injury litigation

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The attorneys at McMullin Injury Law have handled thousands of cases for clients in Utah, Nevada and Arizona – recovering millions of dollars for victims of traffic accidents and other injuries last year alone.

“We recognize that when somebody gets injured through no fault of their own, it represents one of the most important events in their life,” founding partner Anthony McMullin said. “Our goal is to be an advocate for them, be a resource for them and ultimately, to do everything in our power to help them get the compensation they deserve.”

Established in 2012, McMullin Injury Law focuses exclusively on personal injury cases, including accidents involving cars, motorcycles, bicycles and trucking; dog bites; slip and fall; workers’ compensation; and wrongful death.

“We work on a contingency fee, which means it doesn’t cost the clients anything out of their pocket – ever,” McMullin said. “The law firm was created with an emphasis on clients. What sets us apart is our focus on the clients themselves and the human aspect of their injuries.”

McMullin grew up in St. George and attended both Dixie State University and Southern Utah University. Since graduating from the Claude W. Pettit College of Law at Ohio Northern University in 2008, most of his legal career has been spent representing injury victims. He was drawn to personal injury law by the opportunity to help clients navigate complicated situations.

After a car accident or other injury, people are usually forced to rely on an insurance company to take care of them, McMullin said, but more often than not, insurance companies make decisions based on what’s in their best interest rather than the benefit of the injured person.

“Hiring an attorney doesn’t mean you’re being unreasonable,” he said. “It just means that you’re being cautious and protecting yourself or your family from the results of an injury.”.

Over the past eight years, McMullin Injury Law has grown to include five attorneys, a support staff of 12 and a satellite office in Cedar City. When hiring an attorney, McMullin said he takes into account not only their qualifications, but he also asks himself whether that person is someone he would trust to represent himself or his family if they were injured. Every lawyer on his staff continues to meet that standard of excellence.

“I only hire the best,” he said. “Each of the individual attorneys at my office all bring different skills to the table, whether it’s settlement negotiation or litigation knowledge. I’ve compiled a group of attorneys that I feel allows my firm to provide the best representation available in the state of Utah.”

The attorneys at McMullin Injury Law look beyond medical bills to determine the value of a case, working with each client to understand exactly what they’re going through and how their injury has affected their life.

“Our clients have always felt like we communicate very well. We obtain great results for them,” McMullin said, citing numerous client testimonials. “But most importantly, they understand that we care about them, not only about their case.”

He said clients often come to him unsure of what the next step is after an injury – or whether they even need to hire an attorney. Regardless of what the circumstances may be, he encourages anyone seeking guidance with personal injury matters to reach out to his team.

“Too often, people are hesitant to call an attorney,” he said. “Whether it’s a small issue or a big question, we’re always happy to take calls and get people pointed in the right direction.”

