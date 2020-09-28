Ask a Local Expert: Is now the right time to refinance my home?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The idea of refinancing a home mortgage may seem daunting amid uncertainty in the real estate market nationwide.

“If you’re like everyone else, you’re on the fence about refinancing because of everything that’s been going on in the economy, such as COVID-19,” said Austin Horton, vice president of Mortgage Ops for Homie Loans.

But with interest rates at historic lows, Horton assures homeowners that now is a better time than ever to refinance.

“Refinancing is a great way to help you save some money, whether you’re looking to lower your interest rate or even maybe pull some cash out to help pay off some debts,” Horton said. “At Homie Loans, we’re here to save you some money.”

Homie Loans acts as a broker, comparing rates against five different lenders to ensure their clients secure the best deal for their unique financial needs.

Created with the sole purpose of saving customers thousands of dollars on their mortgages, Homie Loans uses technology to automate and simplify the lending process. Whether buying for the first time or refinancing, Homie Loans guarantees they’ll beat any competitor’s locked loan estimate or pay clients $500.

“Reach out to one of our loan officers today to see how much money we can save you,” Horton said.

Homie Loans is the sister company of real estate disruptor Homie. Since first launching in Utah in 2015, Homie has been changing the way homes are bought and sold. Their software platform streamlines the process from contract to closing, eliminating excessive fees and agent commissions along the way.

