FBI working with social media companies to stop the spread of misinformation

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, a man works at his desk in front of monitors during a demonstration in the war room, where Facebook monitors election related content on the platform, in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook and other social platforms have been waging a fight against online misinformation and hate speech for two years. With the U.S. midterm elections coming soon on Tuesday, Nov. 6, there are signs that they're making some headway, although they're still a long way from winning the war. | Associated Press photo by Jeff Chiu, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Misinformation comes in many forms, but some can be harder to spot than others.

Whether it’s sharing a video clip or picture that doesn’t tell the whole story, re-posting an article from a non-credible source, or commenting on a social media thread without reading the original post, chances are, most of us have been guilty of doing this at some point.

Now social media companies and the FBI are taking steps to prevent the spread of misinformation like this, especially when it comes to subjects like elections and COVID-19.

Casey Harrington, a Supervisory Special Agent at the FBI’s Salt Lake City Division said, “We established a relationship with social media companies and other technology companies and maintain an open channel and ongoing dialogue with them to share threat information.”

