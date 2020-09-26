Virgin River Hotel and Casino upgrades bingo experience, awards $17,000 in bonuses

Exterior of the Virgin River Hotel & Casino in Mesquite, Nev., date not specified | Photo courtesy of Mesquite Gaming, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Mesquite Gaming, owner of the CasaBlanca Resort & Casino and the Virgin River Hotel & Casino, recently partnered with the digital bingo application sidePlayR to deliver an updated infrastructure to the Virgin River Hotel & Casino’s existing bingo hall.

Since implementation in September, the Virgin River Hotel & Casino has activated two new bonus features – “Frontier Showdown” and “Bonus Badge” – and has awarded more than $17,000 in bonuses, including a $5,000 prize on the “Frontier Showdown” for hitting four pistols.

In a press release from Mesquite Gaming, sideplayR founder Jack Coronel said they were “honored” to be a collaborative partner with Mesquite Gaming.

“We are excited about what has been created in Mesquite,” he said, “and we look forward to continuing to bring innovation and enhanced player experiences to the casino floors of our partners.”

The Virgin River Hotel & Casino hosts eight bingo games daily at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. All times are Pacific Standard Time.

For more information on Mesquite Gaming, visit their website or follow Mesquite Gaming on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Mesquite Gaming

Mesquite Gaming, located 77 miles north of Las Vegas, includes the Virgin River Hotel & Casino and the CasaBlanca Resort & Casino. A premier golf destination, Mesquite Gaming owns and operates The Palms Golf Club and the CasaBlanca Golf Club. Combined, the two properties feature 1,186 guest rooms, 76,000 square feet of casino space with 1,600 slot machines and 36 gaming tables and 70,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, including an outdoor entertainment venue.

About sideplayR

sideplayR makes bingo profitable – yes, “bingo” and “profitable” in the same sentence. Profitability comes by making bingo contemporary, fun and relevant to a new generation. Their mission is simple: make bingo lucrative for operators and irresistible for players. sideplayR’s bonus bingo features are available throughout Nevada in the bingo halls at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, Arizona Charlie’s Boulder, South Point Hotel & Casino and the Plaza Hotel & Casino.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.