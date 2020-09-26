Motorcycle rider injured following crash by Red Cliffs Mall

ST. GEORGE — Police believe a motorcycle rider who taken to the hospital following a vehicle collision Friday night by Red Cliffs Mall triggered the crash by running a red light.

Around 8:25 p.m., first responders were alerted to a motorcycle versus an SUV collision at the intersection of Mall Drive and Red Cliffs Drive. While the occupants of the SUV, a Toyota 4Runner, were unharmed, the motorcycle rider experienced multiple broken bones as a result, St. George Police Officer Doug Iverson said at the scene.

According to what the police gathered from witness statements, it appeared the motorcycle rider had been eastbound on Red Cliffs Drive when they entered the intersection of Mall Drive. At that same time, the 4Runner was already in the intersection and making a left turn to get onto Mall Drive when the light turned red.

“So it looks like the motorcycle failed to yield,” Iverson said.

The motorcycle hit the back of the turning SUV and ended in the middle of the roadway while the 4Runner was able to pull over nearby. The rider was tended by a Gold Cross Ambulance crew and transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for care.

Traffic was lightly impacted by the crash and the roadway was cleared by 9:20 p.m.

This report is based on preliminary information from law enforcement and first responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

