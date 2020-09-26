Golf cart driver injured in collision at Enoch intersection

Scene of a collision between a pickup truck and a golf cart, Enoch, Utah, Sept. 25, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Enoch Police Department, St. George News / Cedar City News

ENOCH — A woman driving a golf cart was injured after being struck by a pickup truck in Enoch Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 130 and Midvalley Road.

Enoch Police Chief Jackson Ames told Cedar City News the adult female driver of the golf cart had been heading west on Midvalley Road and had just turned left to start heading south on SR-130, also known as the Minersville Highway.

“She didn’t see the oncoming truck pulling a trailer,” Ames said, adding that the driver of the southbound pickup was able to slow down and swerve just enough to avoid a full-on impact with the golf cart.

The woman was ejected from the cart during the crash and was lying on the ground when responders arrived, Ames said.

Although the woman was bleeding, she was alert and conscious at the scene, Ames added. She was transported via ambulance to Cedar City Hospital for treatment of unspecified injures.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, Ames said. Damage to both vehicles was reported to be minor.

The intersection where the accident happened has been the site of several serious crashes over the past few years, including some which were fatal. As previously reported in Cedar City News, the Utah Department of Transportation plans to construct a roundabout at that intersection and make other safety improvements along SR-130.

This report is based on preliminary information from law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

