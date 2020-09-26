President Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

FILE: Judge Amy Coney Barrett in Milwaukee, on Aug. 24, 2018 | Photo by Rachel Malehorn, via the Associated Press, via Fox13 News, St. George News

President Donald Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett as his choice to become the next Associate Justice to the Supreme Court. This is the third vacancy while Trump has been president.

Trump’s announcement Saturday is eight days after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Trump reflected on Ginsburg’s passing, saying the country “mourned the loss of a true American legend. She was a legal giant and a pioneer for women.”

Barrett also spoke about Ginsburg and her legacy for women in the legal profession and Americans. She clerked for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in 1998 and 1999. Scalia and Ginsburg had a close friendship, despite their strong legal disagreements. Barrett talked about their relationship as a role model for being able to disagree on matters of law, while not attacking colleagues.

Barrett was previously confirmed to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017, and at the time, her confirmation was supported by three democrats: Joe Donnelly, Tim Kaine and Joe Manchin.

