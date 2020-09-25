Friday night’s Region 9 football scores

Jack Cook of Cedar catches a touchdown pass in the end zone against Canyon View, Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 25, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Here are Friday night’s Region 9 high school football scores:

Snow Canyon 35, Dixie 33

At Snow Canyon, the Warriors battled the Dixie Flyers all night long, before coming away with the two-point victory. Dixie outscored the Warriors 12-0 during the fourth quarter, but the Flyers missed both a PAT kick and a two-point conversion attempt after those last two TDs, as Snow Canyon hung on for the narrow win. Quarterback Landon Frei paced the Warriors with two TD passes and rushed for two more. Dixie QB Bronson Barben threw four TD passes in the loss.

Cedar 64, Canyon View 16

The two Cedar City schools met at Southern Utah University’s Coliseum for Cedar’s homecoming game. Although Canyon View took early leads of 3-0 and 9-7, Cedar went on a roll after that, eventually taking a 36-16 lead at halftime, with quarterback Jaron Garrett throwing three successive long TD passes to receiver Jack Cook, all during the second quarter. The Reds went on to add four more TDs after halftime, giving them nine total for the game. Canyon View’s two touchdowns came on a reception by Michael McCallister and a long run by Adrian Ward, both in the first half.

Desert Hills 34, Hurricane 20

At Hurricane, the Desert Hills Thunder built a 27-6 halftime lead, with quarterback Noah Fuailetolo scoring two early rushing TDs. Hurricane scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter but could get no closer as the Thunder picked up their first region win.

Pine View 21, Crimson Cliffs 7

In a defensive battle at Pine View, the Panthers scored one TD in each of the first three quarters, then held on to defeat Crimson Cliffs 21-7. Doug Leung Choi made an 87-yard scoring run for the Panthers late in the third. The Mustangs got on the board with a 60-yard TD pass from Chase Hansen to Trei Rockhill with less than two minutes left in the game.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.