Robert Eric Dammann

Written by Obituaries
September 25, 2020

December 14, 1977 — September 23, 2020

Robert Eric Dammann — 42 — passed away on Sept. 23, 2020. Robert was born on Dec. 14, 1977, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Dennis and Carolyn Dammann.

When Robert was seven, his family moved to St. George. Robert loved sports. He started running in track meets and even held the state record in the 100-meter dash for some time. He also loved snowboarding and wakeboarding.  

Robert attended Pineview High School where he was involved with track and football. He graduated from Pineview in 1996. After graduating, he moved to Portland Oregon. He lived in Portland for a number of years but eventually returned to St. George.

On April 5, 2008, Robert married Danielle Louise Scott (later divorced).  They have two children, Kai (11) and Kirra (8). Robert was a fantastic dad and loved spending time with Kai and Kirra. They were the light in Robert’s life.

Robert worked at St. George Rehabilitation for eight years as the maintenance manager, and then at National Assemblers Inc.

He is survived by his children Kai (11) and Kirra (8), parents, Dennis and Carolyn Dammann, brother, Daniel Dammann, sister, Michelle Dammann, all of St. George.

A memorial service  will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at 4 p.m. in the chapel at Spilsbury Mortuary (110 S. Bluff St., St. George Utah.) For the safety of everyone, face masks are required.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff, St. George, Utah. (435)673-2454. To watch the service live, or up to 90 days after the service, go to webcast.funeralrecording.com and enter event ID: 37600 and password RED2020.

Friends and family are invited to sign Robert’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Obituaries are received from the public and are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions included are the responsibility of the person submitting them. Obituaries may be submitted for consideration to St. George News via email to obits@stgnews.com.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!