December 14, 1977 — September 23, 2020

Robert Eric Dammann — 42 — passed away on Sept. 23, 2020. Robert was born on Dec. 14, 1977, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Dennis and Carolyn Dammann.

When Robert was seven, his family moved to St. George. Robert loved sports. He started running in track meets and even held the state record in the 100-meter dash for some time. He also loved snowboarding and wakeboarding.

Robert attended Pineview High School where he was involved with track and football. He graduated from Pineview in 1996. After graduating, he moved to Portland Oregon. He lived in Portland for a number of years but eventually returned to St. George.

On April 5, 2008, Robert married Danielle Louise Scott (later divorced). They have two children, Kai (11) and Kirra (8). Robert was a fantastic dad and loved spending time with Kai and Kirra. They were the light in Robert’s life.

Robert worked at St. George Rehabilitation for eight years as the maintenance manager, and then at National Assemblers Inc.

He is survived by his children Kai (11) and Kirra (8), parents, Dennis and Carolyn Dammann, brother, Daniel Dammann, sister, Michelle Dammann, all of St. George.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at 4 p.m. in the chapel at Spilsbury Mortuary (110 S. Bluff St., St. George Utah.) For the safety of everyone, face masks are required.

To watch the service live, or up to 90 days after the service, go to webcast.funeralrecording.com and enter event ID: 37600 and password RED2020.

