FOUND: Police searching for missing 7-year-old boy in St. George

Missing Joseph Lacey, 7, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is looking for a child missing in the area.

Update, 5:55 p.m.: The St. George Police Department has reported that Lacey was located at a friend’s house and is safe.

Police are searching for missing 7-year-old Joseph Lacey, who was last seen in the area of Legacy Elementary School around 1:15 p.m. Friday, according to an alert sent out by the St. George Police Department. He never returned from school.

Lacey is described as being a white male with a thin build. He is 4 feet tall and weighs 60 pounds. He has dark brown, curly hair and was last seen wearing a yellow rugby uniform and a red and blue backpack. He should also be in possession of a red and blue Schwinn bicycle.

Police are not asking for volunteers at this time, but are asking the public to look around their homes and businesses for Lacey.

Anyone with information regarding Lacey’s whereabouts is asked to contact police dispatch at 435-627-4300.

Ed. note: The St. George Police Department sent a second alert saying that Lacey’s hair is dark brown, not sandy blond as they originally reported.

