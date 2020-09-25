Grand reopening set for fire-damaged pawnshop in Cedar City

World Class Pawn and Jewelry is almost ready to officially reopen more than two months after a fire damaged the building, Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 25 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St,. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A little more than 10 weeks after an electrical fire damaged its building, World Class Pawn and Jewelry is ready to fully reopen.

Business owner Michael Hill told Cedar City News the pawnshop’s official public grand opening will take place all day Saturday, starting at 9:30 a.m. and lasting until closing time at 6 p.m. Free hot dogs and drinks will be served from 10 a.m. until around noon, he said, adding there will be an inflatable play structure set up for children, along with other activities.

Hill said he and his employees appreciate the support of their customers, particularly over the past several weeks when only a few limited services were available while the building was being remodeled, such as making loans and fulfilling existing gun and ammunition orders.

“We’re excited to rebuild as good or better than ever and keep serving our customers,” Hill said.

World Class Pawn and Jewelry, which has been in business in Cedar City since 1998, has been at its current location at 1014 S. Main St. since 2007, Hill said.

The building sustained smoke damage in an electrical fire that broke out the evening of July 14.

Hill said the fire started due to an electrical short caused by a worn-out power cord.

“Twenty minutes after we closed is when the fire started,” he said, adding that nobody was inside the building at the time. “We had an ultrasonic jewelry cleaner that was plugged in. The cord went down through a little hole in the countertop. Over the course of time, that edge had worn through the power cord. So when that wore through, it shorted out and that’s what started the fire.”

Fortunately, Hill said, he was driving nearby on Main Street when he received an alert on his phone.

“The alarm system goes straight to my phone, so I got notified of it right away,” he said.

Although when he first entered the building he saw no evidence of anything amiss, he soon realized there were smoke and flames in a workroom in the back part of the store.

Hill said he grabbed a fire extinguisher and tried to put out the flames himself. His efforts were soon joined by those of crews from the Cedar City Fire Department, whose quick response helped contain the blaze and mitigate the damage.

Although the fire damage to the building itself was minor, many of its contents sustained smoke and water damage.

What wasn’t repairable or salvageable will be taken care of by insurance, Hill said.

The building’s extensive remodeling includes new carpeting, freshly painted walls and a revamped interior.

“We’ve rearranged the store a little bit, but for the most part, it’s very similar to what it was before, just updated,” Hill said. “We are excited that we’re getting a facelift and that we have been able to change a few things and come back stronger.”

Event details

What: World Class Pawn and Jewelry grand reopening.

When: Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 1014 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Details: Free hot dogs and drinks served to customers starting at 10 a.m.

Further information: call 435-867-0599 or visit the shop’s website or Facebook page.

