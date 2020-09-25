What’s on the Menu: Silver Reef Brewing Co. | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah is known for many things, but one thing it hasn’t typically been known for in the past is beer. But local brewery Silver Reef Brewing Company is set to change all of that.

With a vast repertoire of beers, wines made from locally grown grapes and an assortment of spirits, the brewery is poised to put Southern Utah on the map in a whole new way.

In this episode of “What’s on the Menu” celebrity lush – err, connoisseur – Sheldon Demke brings along drinking buddy and sometimes chanteuse Cassie Parker for some sipping and sampling.

Join Sheldon and Cassie for a drink at Silver Reef Brewing Co. on episode 63 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

This episode all starts with the beer. Offering a variety of ales, lagers and a bock, the brewery’s stated mission is to “provide the city and beyond with delicious beer, made from the freshest ingredients.”

Silver Reefs offers three varieties in stores in northern and Southern Utah and even more being sold from their retail store located in the industrial area of St. George on Enterprise Drive. Considering the selection, Demke and Parker had plenty to rave about.

“I came in just expecting common beer, common alcohol,” Parker said, “and the experience that I got was so much more submersive than that.”

For those under 21 or who do not imbibe, the brewery also makes their own “dynamite” root beer.

Lead brewer Corey Sles said the one thing he hears about the root beer is that it’s “the best root beer that anybody’s ever had.”

Moving onto the wines, Demke got so excited he almost lost his shirt.

“It’s basically a wine drinkers paradise,” Demke said as he extolled the virtues of Silver Reef Brewing Company’s four available varieties of wine including chardonnay, sangiovese, pinot grigio ‘Ramato’ and a pinot grigio.

Silver Reef also produces a bourbon and a rum, with a brandy coming soon.

But Demke’s favorite by far was a seasonal alcoholic eggnog known as the “Holiday Nog.”

“I’m going to buy a case,” he said.

Silver Reef Brewing Company is located at 4391 S. Enterprise Drive in St. George.

What’s on the Menu: Silver Reef Brewing Company | Brought to you by Camping World.

Resources

Silver Reef Brewing Co. | Address: 4391 S. Enterprise Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-216-1050 | Hours: Monday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.