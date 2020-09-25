Performance Player of the Week: Desert Hills’ Maia Parry | Sponsored by Ken Garff St. George Ford

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Confidence is key for Desert Hills High School student Maia Parry, also known as “Baby Parry” or “Fit Gang.”

A member of the Thunder girls soccer team, Parry is known for her passion for fitness and her drive to succeed.

The young athlete even operates her own Instagram fitness account where she shares her tips for workouts, fitness and nutrition, as well as general inspiration.

Learn more about “Performance Player of the Week” Maia Parry in the media player at the top of this report.

Parry told St. George News’ Mark Musgrave that the professional athlete she most admires is former NBA great Kobe Bryant, who was known for what she called his “mamba mentality” – his off-the-field mindset.

Parry said it was the mentality that “you can’t just win, you have to dominate.”

“I think that’s awesome.”

It is an attitude that Parry tells younger athletes they should adopt if they’re hoping for high school sports success.

“I think they need to come in with the attitude that nothing’s given to them, that they have to earn everything,” she said. “And then also just having a positive attitude no matter what.”

A focused athlete, Parry follows a strict pre-game routine that includes a one-hour power nap and ordering food to her home from Tropical Smoothie.

She also carries out a few superstitions with teammates, including special handshakes.

“We do our same handshakes before every game, and if we don’t do it, it’s bad luck. … It’s been proven,” Parry said and laughed.

After high school, Parry said she hopes to go to northern Utah for college at either Brigham Young University or Utah Valley University where she will study exercise science to become a fitness trainer or physical therapist.

