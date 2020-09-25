Collision involving 2 semis blocks northbound I-15 near Cedar City

Debris from a collision between two semitractor-trailers blocks northbound I-15, Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 25, 2020 | Photo by Ben Lindquist, Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Two semitractor-trailers collided Friday morning while traveling north on Interstate 15 through Cedar City, with the resulting debris blocking both lanes.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. at milepost 61. Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Randy Riches told Cedar City News that the impact of the collision caused the contents of the box trailer that was struck to spill out onto the road. No other vehicles were involved.

“It looks like one of the semis was probably moving extremely slow, possibly experiencing a mechanical issue,” he said. “The other one came up behind and wasn’t able to react in time and hit the back of it.”

Riches said that no injuries were reported. Both northbound lanes remain closed as of 8:55 a.m., but traffic is proceeding at a slow pace using the shoulder.

Riches estimated that it may take as long as several hours to completely re-open northbound I-15.

“We might be able to open one lane up here shortly, but there’s still going to be a lot of cleanup to do,” he said.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.