Violet Hardy Hancock

July 15, 1935 — September 17, 2020

On Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, Violet Hancock — loving wife, aunt, sister, mother and grandmother — passed away at the age of 85.

She was born on July 15, 1935, in Vernal, Utah to Elmo and Mary Jane Winward Hardy. She married Norman Hancock on April 8, 1955, in Salt Lake City, Utah, and they raised two children, Marlene and Todd.

Career-wise, she worked at Security Pacific Bank in Brea, California as a Loan Officer, Bank Manager and Vice President for 22 years. However, above all else, she found the greatest joy in life came from her family, both those by blood and those within the wider communities that she loved.

Violet loved to travel with her husband to visit family; her favorite hobbies were reading, watching shows like “Murder, She Wrote” and playing card games. It was not uncommon to catch Violet playing card games or reading Nancy Drew mysteries until three in the morning with her children and grandchildren. Violet knew no strangers and made friends with everyone she met. She was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and will live on through the lessons she taught, stories she told, and sweet memories she will evoke.

Violet was preceded in death by her father, Elmo; her mother, Mary Jane; her husband, Norman; her three siblings: Loma, Lois, and Clayton; and her grandson, Daniel. She will be fondly remembered by her daughter, Marlene (Douglas); son, Todd (Mary); and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Morningside 1st Ward building, 881 S. River Road, St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd. Interment will be in St. George City Cemetery, 700 E. Tabernacle St.

Family request attendees wear a mask during the viewing and services.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.