Region 9 boys golf recap: Crimson Cliffs claims 2nd straight region title

WASHINGTON CITY — The Crimson Cliffs High School boys golf team won its second straight Region 9 title at Wednesday’s regular-season finale at Green Spring Golf Course.

Led by Boston Bracken’s five-under-par 67, the Mustangs finished with a team score of 287. Rounding out the top for scores for Crimson Cliffs were Zach Felts with 70, Preston Heward with 74 and Luke Schone with 76.

The Pine View Panthers played strong on their home course, finishing with a team score of 303 that also helped them finish the season in the No. 2 spot in the region standings.

Third-place Dixie scored 317, five strokes ahead of Hurricane’s 322. However, the Tigers still managed to place third overall for the season, while Desert Hills took fourth and Dixie placed fifth. See full match results and final season standings below.

The Region 9 teams will now turn their attention to the upcoming 4A state tournament, which is scheduled for Oct. 7-8 at the Meadow Brook Golf Course in Taylorsville.

Crimson Cliffs head coach Todd Meyer told St. George News that not only is his team heavily favored to win its second straight 4A state championship, but the Mustangs have multiple contenders for top individual medalist at state this year.

“We did not capture the individual championship at state last year. This year, Boston, Zach and Luke should be likely contenders for the individual title with Cruz (Kirchhausen) being a dark horse,” Meyer said.

Led by freshman Bracken, who won top individual honors at six of the eight Region 9 matches, those four Crimson Cliffs players all placed among the top six medalists in Region 9’s final individual standings (see full listing below).

“I expect us to defend our state title, and we are focused on beating last year’s team two-day mark of 576,” Meyer added.

With region play now over, Crimson Cliffs, along with the rest of Region 9’s top six teams, will be practicing the remainder of this week and next week in preparation for the upcoming state tournament.

“I think our region has a good chance of all six teams making the first-day cut,” Meyer said. “Pine View, Desert Hills, Hurricane and Dixie should all have a good chance to finish in the top five in state.”

The Meadow Brook course is one that is highly familiar to Meyer, as he grew up playing on it.

“It is a traditional tree-lined golf course, similar to Bloomington here in St. George,” he said.

Region 9 boys golf results, Week 8

Green Spring, Sept. 23 (18 holes)

Crimson Cliffs 287 Pine View 303 Dixie 317 Hurricane 322 Desert Hills 333 Cedar 335 Canyon View 348 Snow Canyon 353

Region 9 boys golf overall final season standings, team

Crimson Cliffs, 64 standings points Pine View, 46 Hurricane, 44.5 Desert Hills, 41.5 Dixie, 40 Cedar, 28 Canyon View, 13 Snow Canyon, 11

Region 9 top 10 individual medalists season (average score per round)

Boston Bracken, Crimson Cliffs (67.9) Jax McMurdie, Dixie (70.5) Zach Felts, Crimson Cliffs (71.5) Michael Stirland, Hurricane (71.4) Luke Schone, Crimson Cliffs (72.3) Cruz Kirchhausen, Crimson Cliffs (74.6) Boston Dixon, Desert Hills (77.5) AJ Whitesides, Desert Hills (76.9) Donavon Barnes, Cedar (77.3) Cooper Milne, Pine View (78.4)

