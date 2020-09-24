Deon Martin

July 23, 1939 — September 22, 2020

Deon Jeffs Martin, 81, beloved wife, mother, sister and great-grandmother passed away on Sept. 22, 2020, in the loving arms of her husband.

She was born on July 23, 1939, in Salt Lake City, Utah. It was at West High where she met her soulmate and the love of her life, Reed Martin. They were married on Sept. 30, 1960, in the Salt Lake City Temple. During that union, they were blessed with two children, Lori Ann and David Reed.

Her life was spent in the service of others. She volunteered for over 50 years in the Boy Scouts of America alongside her husband, earning the distinguished Silver Beaver award. Her true passion and love was serving over 60 years for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in primary, in which she served since a teenager. She absolutely loved to play piano and hear those children sing! She loved to bake cookies each Christmas and pass out to everyone in the neighborhood.

Her son commented, “My mother was one of the most honorable people I have ever known. She dedicated her life to serving other people selflessly and was 100% dedicated to the church and her husband. She was an incredible woman and I’m thankful she was my mother.”

Deon and Reed spent the majority of their almost 60 years of marriage in the outdoors. She was an extremely supportive wife and was there for her husband Reed at the drop of a hat.

She will be greatly missed.

Deon is survived by her husband, Reed; daughter, Lori; son, David (Catrina); sister, Colleen (John) Langford; seven grandchildren: Tyler, Daisy, Trevor, Keenan, David Wyatt, Autaum, and Kayden; and four great-grandchildren; Abigail, Caitlin, Ryker, and Adley. She is preceded in death by her father, Harold Jeffs and mother, Gwen McClellan Jeffs.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the LaVerkin 7th Ward, 70 S. 300 West, LaVerkin, Utah. Visitations will be held Friday evening, from 6-8 p.m. at the Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 140 N. Main St., Hurricane, Utah and on Saturday, prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Toquerville Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, (435) 635-9922.

