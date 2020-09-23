Iron County Student Athlete of the Week: Addison Newman, Canyon View soccer

Canyon View High senior Addison Newman (right) during a game against Hurricane, Cedar City, Utah, Aug. 25, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Deirdre Barton, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Canyon View High School senior Addison Newman has been named Iron County Student Athlete of the Week by Cedar City News.

Newman is a forward on the Falcons soccer team and plans to play her fourth year of varsity basketball this coming winter. She has been team captain for three years in both sports.

In soccer, Newman is currently leading Region 9 in points with 26, having scored eight goals and made 10 assists in 11 games thus far this season. Last Thursday, she scored both of Canyon View’s goals in the Falcons’ 2-1 win at Cedar, completing a regular season sweep of their crosstown rivals.

Last year in basketball, the 5-foot-8 guard averaged 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game as a junior.

She also ran track for the Falcons her freshman and sophomore years, with one highlight being when she helped set a school record in the 4×400 meter relay.

“Addison is the ideal student-athlete,” said her soccer coach Steven Newman, who is also her father. “She has a 4.0 cumulative GPA and is taking several honors classes in addition to concurrent enrollment classes through SUU.”

Although the high school senior hasn’t yet decided on where she wants to attend college, she said she hopes to study athletic training and possibly go into medical school.

One of her favorite things to do in her spare time is to referee youth basketball and soccer games in community recreation leagues. She also often spends time working with her younger teammates in helping them improve their skills, her father said.

Her other favorite pastimes include hiking and sleeping, and she is also teaching herself how to bake.

“She likes to hang out at SUU at sporting events and in the training room with her dad,” Steven Newman added.

This is the third installment in a regular series of Cedar City News articles featuring noteworthy Iron County high school athletes, as nominated by their coaches through their school athletic directors.

