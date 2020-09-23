TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video at the top of this listing.
Weekend events | Sep. 25-27
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Stewart Seidman & COVID-19 Pops-Up in Art | Admission: Free | Location: Eccles Fine Arts Center at DSU, 178 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Wil Adams & Lynda Sentker | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Artist of the Month: Jenna Lineweaver | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 2-6 p.m. | Chalk Paint® Paint Your Own Piece Workshop | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 3-6 p.m. | Porch Leaners & Mantle Boards Workshop | Admission: $50 | Location: Urban Chalks, 426 N. 150 West, Veyo.
- Saturday, 5-8 p.m. | Pizza and Paint Night | Admission: $25-$45 | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
Education/enlightenment
- Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Employment Fair | Admission: Free | Location: Deseret Laboratories Inc., 1414 E. 3850 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon | Defensive Driving Course | Admission: $50 | Location: Dixie State University, 300 S. 1000 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $50 | Location: Cedar Post Pawn of Hurricane, 72 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Utah & Arizona Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $65 | Location: Sportsman’s Warehouse, 2957 E. 850 North, St. George.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Rhythm of Life Workshop | Admission: $18 | Location: Sun Rock Yoga, 446 S. Mall Drive Suite B-4, St. George.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Voter Registration Drive | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 2:30-6:30 p.m. | Ladies Utah & Arizona Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $9.99 | Location: Sportsman’s Warehouse, 2957 E. 850 North, St. George.
- Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | EDGU Moving Meditation | Admission: $22 | Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E. Riverside Drive Suite 210, St. George.
- Sunday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Shakti Heart Opening Women’s Ceremony | Admission: $50 | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Sunday, starting at 7 p.m. | Yom Kippur – Kol Nidrei Services | Admission: Free (RSVP required) | Location: Chabad Jewish Center of St. George, 569 E. 200 South, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 5-7 p.m. | Open Mic Night | Admission: Free | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9:30 p.m. | Battle of the Voices | Admission: $5 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street | Admission: $17-21 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Family
- Friday, starting at 4:30 p.m. | Free Family Fun Day | Admission: Free | Location: Maxwell Park, 1750 N. Maxwell Parkway, Hildale.
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. | Drive-In Movie: “Hocus Pocus” | Admission: $15 | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-10:30 p.m. | Santa Clara Firework Show | Admission: Free | Location: Snow Canyon High School, 1385 Warrior Way, St. George.
- Saturday, 9-11 a.m. | Drive-Thru NICU Reunion | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie Regional Medical Center, 1380 S. Medical Center Drive, St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 8:30-11 a.m. | Breakfast on the Farm | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Red Acre Farm CSA, 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Fox Theatre Swap Meet | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Spirit of Hope Gala | Admission: $150 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 5:30-10:30 p.m. | Dinner at the Farm | Admission: $60-$140 | Location: Nature Hills Farm, 4326 N. 2100 East, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to noon | Healthy Sunday | Admission: Free | Location: Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church, 920 W. Tonaquint Drive, St. George.
Music
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Night of A Million Dreams Concert | Admission: Free | Location: Maxwell Park, 1750 N. Maxwell Parkway, Hildale.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute | Admission: $19-$30 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PDT | American Thunder | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Cody Johnson | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Just Barely | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Dr. #24, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Patrick McEwen | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Nightlife/social
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to midnight | Fiesta Fright Haunted House | Admission: $14.95-$20.95 | Location: Fiesta Fright, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Rides and Coffee | Admission: Free | Location: Detail Garage, 1812 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, starting at 9 a.m. | Cars + Coffee | Admission: Free | Location: Bristlecone, 67 W. Center St., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, starting at 9 a.m. | Ladies’ Road Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Confluence Park, 1850 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. | Flog Fest 2020 | Admission: $35 | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | LevelUP Pickleball Camp | Admission: $525-$575 | Location: Little Valley Pickleball Complex, 2330 Horseman Park Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8-9 a.m. | Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $20 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon | National Public Lands Day Cleanup | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, 3351 Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Brad Stapley Memorial Golf Classic | Admission: $125 | Location: Sunbrook Golf Club, 2366 W. Sunbrook Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. | Wim Hof Method Introduction | Admission: $30 | Location: Summit Athletic Club, 1532 E. 1450 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 9-10:15 a.m. | Mindfulness Meditation | Admission: $15 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 1-9 p.m. | A Day and Night at the Breaks | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar Breaks National Monument, state Route 143, Brian Head.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.