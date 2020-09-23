St. George lawyer selected to 2020 Rising Stars list, an honor received by less than 2.5% of Utah attorneys

Composite image. Jake Spencer photo courtesy of Swenson & Shelley; court room photo by Comstock/Stockbyte, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Jake R. Spencer, a lawyer at Swenson & Shelley Injury Attorneys in St. George, has been selected to the 2020 Rising Stars list for outstanding professional achievements.

Super Lawyers is an attorney rating service owned by Thomson Reuters. Each year, Super Lawyers’ research team selects no more than 2.5% of attorneys in a state to receive this honor.

Through a rigorous selection process, Super Lawyers rates attorneys from more than 70 different practice areas who, through hard work and dedication, have achieved a high level of professional achievement and peer recognition.

The annual selections made by Super Lawyers’ research staff utilizes a multiphase approach to identify attorneys whose outstanding achievements set them apart. The patented, multi-phase selection process involves a survey of attorneys across a state, peer reviews in each practice area and independent evaluations and research of individual candidates.

Once the selections are made, the annual Rising Stars lists are published across the country in “Super Lawyers Magazines,” as well as leading regional and city publications, magazines and newspapers. The result of this meticulous process is a comprehensive, credible and diverse list of exceptional attorneys in a state, a list used as a resource for consumers and attorneys seeking reliable legal counsel.

Once a year, Super Lawyers invites lawyers in each state to nominate the top attorneys who they have personally observed in action; however, the nomination phase is only the first step in the selection process. The nomination phase puts attorneys on Super Lawyers’ radar so they can further research and evaluate nominees and identify those with stellar achievements.

Super Lawyers’ research staff is attorney-led; their staff search for attorneys who have attained specific results, credentials and honors, all of which indicate a high degree of competence and peer recognition in the legal field.

Examples of the professional achievements the research staff look for include verdicts and settlements, experience, position in a law firm, transactions, notable honors and awards, special licenses and certifications, Bar activity, pro bono work and community service.

To be selected for inclusion in Rising Stars, candidates must have practiced law no more than 10 years, and they must not be older than 40 years of age. While up to 5% of attorneys in a state are named to the Super Lawyers list, no more than 2.5% of attorneys land on the Rising Stars list.

