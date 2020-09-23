Made in Southern Utah: Balance of Nature

SOUTHERN UTAH — Southern Utah is known for its amazing scenery, outdoor recreation opportunities and community spirit, but what some people may not know is that it is also a mecca for entrepreneurs, start-up businesses and unique people doing amazing things, not just locally, but across the nation and around the world.

Join host Colleen Rue on St. George News’ newest show, “Made in Southern Utah,” as she highlights Southern Utah’s own success stories.

On this episode, Rue visits with Dr. Douglas Howard, founder of Balance of Nature, to get to the core of a person’s overall health and well-being. Hint: It’s all about nutrition.

Watch “Made in Southern Utah” host Colleen Rue play a game of see, smell, taste in the media player above.

Howard first came to be interested in nutrition in the former Soviet Union, he said. It was during the perestroika, an active restructuring of the country’s political and economic system, that Howard said he noticed the disparity in people’s health as it related to their socioeconomic status.

Information on the Balance of Nature website said the following:

The Iron Curtain had only recently fallen. Most of the people of Russia were very poor at the time, many living on black bread and water. It became clear to Dr. Howard that those who could afford, buy, or raise fruits and vegetables were healthy — and those who could not, were sick. The line was distinctive.

From that first understanding, Howard dove into the nutritional research and eventually created Balance of Nature, a multi-million dollar company built right out of St. George.

Balance of Nature products contain 10 servings of fruits and vegetables in six easy-to-swallow capsules with no GMO’s, gluten, sugars, artificial sweeteners, synthetics, extracts or fillers. They also offer a Fiber and Spice powder containing fiber and 12 different spices to regulate the bowels and promote gut health.

Can avid runner and health enthusiast Rue figure out which fruit or vegetable is being served in a colorful game of see, smell and taste? Find out on this episode of “Made in Southern Utah.”

Have an idea for a future “Made in Southern Utah” episode? Email Colleen Rue at colleen@canyonmedia.net.

Resources

Balance of Nature | Telephone: 800-246-8751 | Email: info@balanceofnature.com | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.