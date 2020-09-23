Motorcycle rider dies at hospital following crash on 700 South

Multiple officers respond to a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle at the intersection of 700 South and 900 East, St. George, Utah, Sept. 22, 2020 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The motorcycle rider involved in a two-vehicle crash on 700 South Tuesday afternoon died at the hospital shortly after arrival.

The rider, 71-year-old Douglas Metcalf, of St. George, who was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition Tuesday, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, St. George Police Sgt. Tyrell Bangerter told St. George News Wednesday.

Bangerter also said the family has been notified. He said he met with the family yesterday evening, adding that it was “a very sad outcome.”

The crash Tuesday was reported shortly after 1 p.m. involving an SUV and a motorcycle ridden by Metcalf, who was thrown from the bike during the crash. Despite the efforts of paramedics at the scene, who initiated life-saving measures and continued CPR all the way to the hospital, the rider died shortly after arrival.

Bangerter also wanted to thank the bystanders who stopped to render emergency aid to the rider, many of whom remained to provide statements to police, which was also appreciated by investigators.

The accident reconstruction took place at the scene yesterday, where more than a dozen St. George Police officers and detectives spent several hours taking measurements and collecting data and other evidence to help in determining the cause of the crash, a process “that can take several days — sometimes longer,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information could be released at this time.

