Elderly man calls 911 reporting he shot his wife; both found dead inside Hurricane residence

HURRICANE — A husband and wife were found dead inside a mobile home in what authorities are saying appeared to be a case of murder-suicide early Wednesday morning.

According to a statement released by Hurricane Police Officer Ken Thompson, an elderly man called 911 shortly after 6 a.m. reporting that he had just shot his wife and was going to shoot himself. Officers responded to the home located in a mobile home park off state Route 9 on Ash Street in Hurricane, where they set up a perimeter around the home.

Officers made multiple attempts to make contact with the man who had called emergency dispatch, but when they received no answer, they entered the residence and found the elderly man and his wife both dead.

The Hurricane Police Department and Hurricane Fire Department responded and tended to the scene. The bodies will be transported to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsy, Thompson said, adding that the names of the deceased are not being released at this time pending notification of the next of kin.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further information is available for release at this time.

