January 21, 1940 — September 21, 2020

Carolyn Naegle Garner passed away peacefully in her home Sept. 21, 2020. Carolyn was born Jan. 21, 1940, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She was adopted by her parents Raymond B. and Maude Lemmon Naegle. She had no knowledge of her birth parents and was always so grateful for the love and devotion given to her by her adoptive parents. Carolyn was raised in Hurricane where she met and married Val Zollinger Garner (a St. George boy) April 11, 1959.

Carolyn was a graduate from Dixie College and put her home economics degree to use raising her five children. Val’s career in education took them to Las Vegas where they formed life-long relationships and shared many fond memories with dear friends in eastern Las Vegas.

Carolyn was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and remained active by putting her talents to good use, serving in many capacities. She served wherever she was needed. Carolyn was a ward Relief Society President and Stake Relief Society President in the Las Vegas Sunrise Stake, ward chorister and organist, choir director, Relief Society pianist and chorister, and Sunday School teacher. But her favorite calling was Primary chorister.

Carolyn is survived by her five children Curtis (Tracy) Garner, Gary Garner, Jill (John) Manzer, Greg (Dana) Garner, Chad Garner; grandchildren, Jenifer (Chris) Leininger, Evan Garner, Mackenzie (Kyle) Noel, Trenton Garner, Brianna (Jeff) Brailsford, Kezia (Nate) Kelly, Lucas Garner, Zane Manzer, Savanna Garner, Paizley Manzer; and nine great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Val Z. Garner; son, Val Z. Garner Jr.; daughter-in-law, Katie Jetter Garner; and her parents, Raymond Bryner and Maude Lemmon Naegle.

Carolyn was a dear friend, mother, grandmother, and caregiver to many. She touched the lives of all those she came in to contact with. She will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. in the Relief Society room at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse at 642 N. 2850 West, Hurricane, Utah 84737. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Toquerville Cemetery 1180 S. Toquer Blvd., Toquerville, Utah 84774. We are requesting that face coverings be worn for the safety of all.

As a family we are grateful to the doctors, nurses and staff at Liberty Dialysis and Kasey, Paula, Laura, and Kylie with Sun Tree Hospice who took such sweet care of Mom in her final days. We are thankful to you from the bottom of our hearts.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com