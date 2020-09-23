‘A very eclectic vision of concerts’: Live entertainment returns to Tuacahn this fall

Preparing the Tuacahn Amphitheatre stage for a show, Ivins, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Tuacahn Center for the Arts, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — After a summer of silence, live entertainment on southwest Utah’s largest outdoor stage – the Tuacahn Amphitheatre in Padre Canyon – is back in a big way.

Emerging from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that has turned music and theater venues across the country upside down, the Tuacahn Center for the Arts has made the decision to move forward with their fall concert lineup, showcasing a broad spectrum of performers.

“We have a very eclectic vision of concerts that are coming to the area,” said Tony Piersanti, marketing relationship manager for Tuacahn. “We’ve got everything from country to rock to crooner-style music.”

The fall concert series kicks off later this month and will feature 11 acts in all. Never before has Tuacahn offered this many concerts in their fall season, Piersanti said.

Keeping safety in mind, Tuacahn has been working closely with county and state officials to create enhanced protocols. Additional entrances and exits will be available to prevent crowding at the main gate, and hand sanitizing stations have been installed throughout the property, along with social distancing signage. Masks are required for all Tuacahn employees and audience members.

Following is the complete fall lineup.

“The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute” – Sept. 25

Emmy Award-winners The Fab Four return to the Tuacahn stage with pitch-perfect renditions of Beatles classics. The legendary career of the “lads from Liverpool” is brought to life through multiple costume changes and precise attention to detail.

“Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles” – Oct. 2-3

Based in Southern California, Hotel California is the only tribute act authorized to perform the Eagles’ expansive catalog. Escape into the desert shadows for an evening of nostalgia-heavy soft rock.

“ABBAmania: The Magic and Music of ABBA” – Oct. 9-10

Touring the world since 1999, ABBAmania recreates the experience of seeing ABBA live in concert during their disco heyday. Sing along with toe-tapping hits that have withstood the test of time.

“Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees” – Oct. 16

Stayin’ Alive showcases the impeccable harmonies and songwriting genius of the brothers Gibb. From the ‘60s to “Saturday Night Fever,” the hits keep rolling.

Brian Regan – Oct. 23-24

Stand-up veteran Brian Regan brings his signature brand of clean comedy to Tuacahn with a pair of performances that will be filmed for an upcoming Netflix special. Both nights are currently sold out, but patrons are encouraged to call the box office frequently to check for availability.

“Thriller” – Oct. 27-31

Presented by the Odyssey Dance Theatre, “Thriller” has become a Halloween tradition for families across Utah. The ghoulish extravaganza returns to Tuacahn for five nights, featuring favorite acts from past years as well as some new surprises.

The Beach Boys – Nov. 5-6

The Beach Boys will once again fill the red rock canyons with their relaxing melodies and signature vocal harmonies. Led by original member Mike Love and longtime bandmate Bruce Johnston, their unique sound has left an indelible impression on pop music.

Lee Brice – Nov. 7

With multiple Grammy and Country Music Award nominations and an Academy of Country Music Awards win under his belt, Lee Brice is visiting Tuacahn for the first time. The South Carolina native boasts an extensive catalog of hits, including six No. 1 singles.

“The Magic of Queen” – Nov. 12

The iconic showmanship and songwriting of Freddie Mercury are brought to life through “The Magic of Queen.” This high-energy tribute is the brainchild of vocalist and producer Brody Dolyniuk, who previously showcased Zeppelin USA and British Rock Royalty at Tuacahn.

David Archuleta – Nov. 13-14

After shooting to stardom as a teenager on “American Idol,” David Archuleta has released eight studio albums, including two holiday CDs. The longtime Utah resident will showcase both his well-known hits and new material over two nights.

“The Rat Pack is Back! Christmas Concert” – Nov. 27 – Dec. 22

Step back in time to the glory days of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. While lights twinkle on the trees outside, Tuacahn’s indoor Hafen Theatre will come alive with the smooth sounds of crooner favorites and holiday classics.

Broadway in the Desert: Take two!

Beyond the fall shows, patrons can look forward to seeing all three of the postponed Broadway in the Desert productions next year – Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” “Annie” and “The Count of Monte Cristo” – in addition to a spring concert series and even more theater. The lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We have our biggest season ever coming in 2021,” Piersanti said. “Typically, we only do five shows a year. We’re going for seven next year, and they’re going to be massive.”

Season ticket packages will become available in October. Piersanti encourages Southern Utahns to act quickly to secure their seats for a year of unforgettable entertainment.

“As soon as you step down into the amphitheater and you see the expansive stage, and as soon as that stage comes alive with the arts, it is truly memorable,” he said. “It’s such a magical experience out here.”

Tickets for Tuacahn’s fall concert series start at just $19. To learn more, visit the Tuacahn Center for the Arts website or call the box office at 800-746-9882.

