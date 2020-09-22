Turkey Farm Road Fire suspects identified, charged with igniting the blaze

Turkey Farm Road Fire continues to burn throughout the night, covering more than 1,600 acres, Washington County, Utah, July 14, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Mark Bergmann, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Three suspects allegedly involved in igniting the Turkey Farm Road Fire have been charged, according to Color Country Interagency Fire Management.

Following a joint local and federal investigation of the Turkey Farm Road Fire, three teenagers from the St. George area have been referred to Washington County Juvenile Court for their alleged involvement in the July 13 wildfire that burned approximately 11,993 acres of federal, state-administered and private lands, according to a news release.

Charges filed include obstruction of justice in a criminal investigation, providing false or misleading information, use of fireworks in violation of fire restriction order and reckless burning.

The fire was caused by fireworks in a restricted area. A charge has also been filed against one of the juvenile’s parents for a violation of obstruction of justice.

Fire suppression costs of the Turkey Farm Road Fire exceeded $2.5 million and extensive rehabilitation efforts are required to stabilize and restore the burn area. Land management agencies will pursue cost recovery for the fire suppression and rehabilitation costs incurred by taxpayers.

Interagency fire managers and law enforcement officials want to thank the public for the helpful tips that led to the identification of suspects and to the successful conclusion to the Turkey Farm Road Fire investigation, according to the release.

