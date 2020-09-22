September 7, 1928 — September 22, 2020

Rhaldo Albert Turner was born Sept. 7, 1928, to James and Pearl Turner, the fourth of nine children. He returned to his heavenly home on Sept. 22, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Turner; daughters Beverly (Frank) Rudy, Marianne (David) Marken, Kathryn (Fernando, deceased) Del Toro, Cheryl Bailey Turner, Erika (Mark) Hodges, Lisa Bailey; sons David, Gary (Laurie), Kendall (Jodi), Rob Turner, Justin Bailey, Quinton Smith, and Kirby Smith, his 48 grandchildren and 27 great-grandkids. He is also survived by his brothers Jerrold and James Turner III and classmate Irene Prisbey.

Family that he was so excited to see in heaven include: his parents, James and Pearl Turner, his wife Doris, his brother Gar (he loved him so much), his sisters Kathryn, Beverly, Gwen Nisson, Colleen Bentley, Yvonne Kendall and his son Garland Jay Turner.

Rhaldo has gone home, but that is not much different than what he’s always done. If any man ever was homemade, homegrown and home-centered, it was Rhaldo Turner. He was born and lived his entire life in Washington, Utah, except for the time he served in the army in the Korean War (1951-53). Rhaldo was proud of his heritage. His Tobler family came to Santa Clara and the Turners lived in Washington. He honored his parents and was blessed with a long life. He loved his siblings. He farmed with his Dad, milked cows and hauled many things.

Rhaldo married Doris A. Robinson Feb. 25, 1952. They had nine children. Doris passed away in 1987.

Rhaldo has always been busy with work of some kind. He was a farmer, and out of need and wisdom, he had his kids work alongside him, just as his father had done. He taught them to drive as soon as they could see over the steering wheel. He had a lot of trust, faith and patience with his kids.

His family was his life’s work. Rhaldo was raised to be self-sufficient and passed that strength on to his children. He also passed on a love of hunting, the courage to build your own home, and the faith that you can accomplish anything you set your mind to. He took them on trips to Cedar Mountain, Fish Lake, Navajo Lake, floating down the Washington Canal, on rides in the tractor cab and bucket.

Rhaldo was a district foreman for UDOT from 1960 to 1986. He built many roads in this area, including Snow Canyon State Park and around Dixie College. He invented a tool to straighten delineators that saved the state much money and time, $80,000 in the first five months!

Rhaldo was always a farmer. He raised turkeys, pigs, cows, onions, radishes and sod. He also grew a large garden each year. He shared his produce so others could enjoy some homegrown goodness.

Rhaldo was a musician, playing the guitar and harmonica. He often sang “You are my Sunshine.” And, of course, he yodeled in all of his songs.

He had such a positive attitude and never gave up. During years of struggle, no matter what type of day it was, he would look out the window and say, “This is just the kind of day that I wanted.” He often would make a joke of his hardships and laugh to get through them.

Rhaldo was a builder of homes, businesses, storage units, a trailer court, roads, greenhouses, an LDS church, families, and faith. He served as a Member Locator Missionary, high priest, home teacher, and in bishoprics.

Rhaldo married Cindy Humphries Sept. 17, 1988, and gained six more children. Rhaldo and Cindy enjoyed taking the grandkids to Fish Lake and working in the garden and orchard. They built their dream home on the Turf farm in 2000. They served together as Temple Greeters, Rhaldo served for 10 years.

Rhaldo blessed many with food, jewelry, life lessons and gatherings. Rhaldo had a superpower … his taster. He knew just what a dish needed to make it delicious. A family favorite is his famous Ham Fried Rice, enjoyed on every occasion. His Dutch oven potatoes are just as prized.

Rhaldo made silver jewelry pieces for all of his children, grandchildren and many friends, including rings, hatbands, bracelets, necklaces and bolos.

He was one of the last Great American Cowboys. He knew the land, loved his family, and was devoted to God and country. He helped those in need, worked harder than anyone, and never wasted anything. With all that he learned; he used that knowledge to serve others. He truly learned of the savior and followed him. Rhaldo was an honest person and dedicated to the truth. He did what was right when no one was looking. His faith and love for heavenly father and Jesus guided him in his life. Rhaldo’s greatest treasures are his family, his faith in Jesus and his love for the church. He would often say, “This church is truer than the word ‘true’ even means.” Rhaldo hopes for his posterity to be people of integrity, to love God and be loyal to the gospel of Christ.

If you would like to honor Rhaldo, work hard and GO HOME. Gather your treasures and life lessons you have “found on the side of the road” and go home, with a smile on your face, focus on your loved ones and say, “This day is just what I wanted.” We love you Grandpa Sweetie!

There will be a viewing on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, 6-8 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.

Funeral service is on Sept. 26, 2020, 11 a.m. and a viewing prior to service from 9:30-10:30 a.m.at the LDS Washington Main Street Chapel, 82 North Main St., Washington, Utah.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com