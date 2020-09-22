Mildred Claire Isham Forsyth

December 24, 1932 — September 19, 2020

On the early morning of Sept. 19, 2020, Mildred Claire Forsyth passed peacefully in her sleep from complications related to COVID-19.

Claire, as she preferred to go by, was born Dec. 24, 1932, in Pocatello, Idaho to Ernest Peter Lyon Isham and Mildred Alice Brower. She was the third of four children. Her family later moved to Missoula, Montana and she often shared fond memories of her time growing up there. She graduated from Missoula County High School where she participated in the Home Economics Club, Ski Club, Jr Hot Dogs, Rifle Club, and others as well as being on the Honor Roll. She was given the nickname “Ish” by her friends and classmates.

Claire worked as a waitress for a small diner in Missoula where she met her future husband, William Bruce Forsyth. She would share how he would travel from his home in Great Falls, Montana just to have dinner and see her. They were married Aug. 29, 1952, in Helena, Montana; later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. After the birth of their second son, they moved to Las Vegas where they lived for 14 years before finally settling in St George, Utah. They divorced in 1998.

Claire was a proud member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served, without question, in many church callings. She often mentioned how she enjoyed working with children and loved being in their service as a primary and nursery teacher. She always had fun activities planned and thrilled in providing some small joy to the little ones.

As the owner of Forsyth’s Dixie Answering Service, she served her customers for over 20 years and found satisfaction in building relationships with many clients. After the sale of the business, Claire cherished and kept in touch with some of them, even up until the time of her death.

Claire was an avid genealogist and was always interested in everyone’s family history. When she met you, she would ask many questions about your family and where you hailed from. She always wanted to know who was related to whom. One of her greatest treasures was her family, and genealogy was her vehicle to keep them together. She was always giving what she could to make sure her family didn’t go without, even at her own sacrifice. She was a loving and caring person and it showed in her relationships with others.

Claire is survived by her children, William John Forsyth (Marvine), Ernest ”Ernie” Steven Forsyth (Gina), Richard Arthur Forsyth (Yenori), and Jeanette “Jeannie” Campbell, 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren as well as a sister, Margaret Ann Minster.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, George Ernest Isham; and a sister, Phyllis Ellen Shardlow.

Claire and her children wish to express their thanks to Chris and the staff at Autumn Park Assisted Living; Jill and Tasha at Canyon Home Health and Hospice; and the many doctors, nurses and healthcare staff that helped to care for her these last several months.

Graveside services will be held Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the St George City Cemetery, 650 E. Tabernacle St. A viewing for the family will be held before the services at the Spilsbury Mortuary located at 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com