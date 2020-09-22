September 07, 1943 — September 21, 2020

Donna Deone Poulsen Maxwell passed away Sept. 21, 2020. She was born on Sept. 07, 1943, to Alden and Agnes (Lloyd) Poulsen at their family farm in Rigby, Idaho.

She married James B Maxwell for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 10, 1963. Following the wedding, they settled in Carmel By-The-Sea, California.

In 1983, JB and Donna moved their family to St. George, Utah to open Maxwell’s Hallmark. When they closed the Hallmark store in June of 2009, Donna worked at the Village Bank, main branch, until she retired. She enjoyed volunteering with the Huntsman Senior Games for 15 years and the St. George Marathon for over 25 years. She served in all auxiliaries in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints though her favorite calling was to teach in Relief Society. Continuing in her desire to serve, she and JB served a local mission at the St. George, Utah Bishop’s Storehouse 2018-2019.

Donna’s love for her family and serving others was an example to all around her. She believed it was “nice to be important, but more important to be nice” and lived that every day of her life. She especially loved cooking and having friends and family gather at her home for food and games.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents Alden and Agnes Poulsen; Brother Lloyd Poulsen, Sister Delores Poulsen (died as an infant) and son Garry Troy Maxwell, as well as other beloved extended family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, JB Maxwell; children, Sherrie Ann Maxwell and Scott James Maxwell; grandchildren, Scott Thomas Anderson and Angela (Kyle) Butterfield; brothers, R.Kay (Coleen), Ronald (Collen) and Dorothy Poulsen.

A viewing will be held at Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. and prior to services Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. for family and close friends, and a small graveside service at the St. George City Cemetery.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be adhered to during the viewing, funeral and graveside services. Live streaming webcast is available at www.metcalfmortury.com by clicking on the obituary, then click on broadcast at the bottom. The webcast will remain online for 90 days.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints “Humanitarian Account.”