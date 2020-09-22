Desert Sands Aesthetics introduces advanced laser skin therapy; public invited to grand opening

Pascal Skwara/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Shannon Evans and the skin care specialists at Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser employ state-of-the-art laser technology with an individualized approach, helping patients learn to love the skin they’re in.

“Everyone has different skin care concerns, because no one is the same,” Evans said. “I consider it an art.”

The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening of Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser at 346 E. 600 South in St. George on Saturday. Evans and her team of specialists will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide tours of the clinic and answer questions about their unique offerings.

Evans is a registered nurse with 28 years of experience, the most recent five of which she has spent in surgical services at Dixie Regional Medical Center specializing in patients with acute pain.

Her journey with medical aesthetics began as a patient when she was 35. Now a provider, she enjoys a much different scope of practice from nursing.

“I like helping people and trying to create whatever they want to create,” she said. “Maybe they’re not happy with some part of themselves, and I can relate to that.”

Evans underwent specialized training in injectables and laser aesthetics while preparing to open her own clinic. Her husband, anesthesiologist Dr. Eric Evans, serves as medical director. They also operate the Desert Sands Ketamine Treatment Center, providing therapeutic infusions for depression and other mood disorders.

Shannon Evans said no other clinic in St. George offers combination laser therapy, which targets all three of the main skin layers: the epidermis, the dermis and the subcutaneous tissue.

Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser is also the only provider with a Profound laser, the sole treatment approved by the Food and Drug Administration for production of elastin, collagen and hyaluronic acid, she said, adding that the Profound system has demonstrated a 100% response rate in the elimination of facial wrinkles and can reduce cellulite on the body by up to 94%.

“I love Botox and fillers, but they’re a complement to the laser treatment we provide,” Evans said. “The new lasers that have come out in the last 10 years or so are getting better and better. I know that we have the latest laser technology for the best results here in Southern Utah.”

Evans said the average person loses collagen at a rate of about 1% every year after age 25. While other therapies can reduce the appearance of wrinkles and lines, the patient still continues to age normally. Laser treatments, however, slow the aging process by stimulating the production of collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid.

“We then use fillers and Botox as the icing on the cake,” she added. “Maybe you’re naturally a little hollow in one area and we’ve built up the collagen, but you still want a little extra cheek that you didn’t have before. We can add that.”

Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser also offers medical spa services, including facials, chemical peels and dermaplaning. Their team of skin care professionals is led by master aesthetician and laser technician Tiffany Anderson.

Some people are reluctant to undergo laser therapy because they’re concerned it will be painful, Evans said. Patients can experience discomfort depending on the location of the target area and the depth of penetration. Desert Sands Aesthetics offers light sedation, administered intravenously by a board-certified anesthesiologist, in conjunction with laser treatments.

Evans takes pride in being able to offer cutting-edge medical skin care services in a relaxing environment.

“Our patients’ comfort and confidence is our top priority,” she said.

To schedule a consultation with Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser, visit their website, call 435-522-5190 or attend the grand opening event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

