March 23, 1928 — September 18, 2020

Richard Morgan Lee, age 92, was called home by his heavenly father on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

He was born March 23, 1928, to Franklin and Mable Morgan Lee in St. George Utah. Richard was married to Rosemary Spears Church Lee on Aug. 22, 1950, in the St. George Temple. Richard was the middle child, with three older sisters Stella, Margaret, Elizabeth, brothers Afton and Wayne, and younger sisters Dorothy and Dixie

Richard lived his entire life in Hurricane Utah, except for the time he spent serving his country and the missions he served for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a great storyteller and could tell stories about early life in Hurricane and knew most of the original families that settled here. Richard attended school in Hurricane but left school to help his father on the farm. He worked for many years for Scholzen Products hauling parts and freight to California and places in between.

Richard and Rosemary were blessed with one son, Kevin Richard, born in April of 1957. Kevin was always the light of his father’s life and Richard and Rosemary followed him around to horse shows, football, wrestling and rodeos to watch and support their son.

Richard was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving in his ward in the primary. He especially loved the little children and they would flock around him on Sunday to get a pink candy that he kept in his pocket for them. Richard loved to hunt and spend time at their cabin on Kolob Mountain. He loved his family and friends and would do anything for them, especially if it was service without notice. He had a tender heart for those less fortunate and would often go to cut wood but seemed to rarely bring any home with him for their own fireplace, but many widows in the community always had wood to burn.

He is survived by son Kevin (Kris) Lee, Jackson, Wyoming; adopted daughter Ginny (Marty) Bernstein, Midvale, Utah; six grandchildren: Stacy (Mike) Allen, Utah; Hana (Morgan) McCain, Arizona; Levi (Stacie) Scott, Idaho; Raliegh (Sharyl) Scott, Idaho; Brett (Joelle) Bernstein, Utah; Michael Bernstein, Utah and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, parents, five sisters and two brothers.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Hurricane Cemetery where he will be laid to rest beside his darling wife. We are requesting that face coverings be worn for the safety of all.

As a family, we are grateful to the doctors, nurses and caregivers that have cared for Dad for the past year. It has been a relief to know they have been providing him great care while we were so far away. We are grateful for the friends and family that were able to visit him before the pandemic. He so missed their visits after the shutdown.

Our hearts are full of love for all who have been their friends and adopted family members over the years. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.