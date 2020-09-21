Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

September 21, 2020
A custom rat rod known as the "Nashole" sits on display at the SEMA automotive trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, circa November 2019 | Photo courtesy of JLS Customs/Speedtech performance, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12-13.

‘Danger’ warning for North Fork of Virgin River in Zion remains after new testing

Stock image of The Narrows, Zion National Park, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Pixabay, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Zion National Park released an update Sunday morning about the status of the cyanobacteria and threat of toxins in the North Fork of the Virgin River, warning visitors that the area remains in the “danger” category.

Local custom car builder wins Hot Wheels competition, gets ‘rat’ immortalized as a toy

Custom car builder Greg Salzillo poses with his car “Nashole” and the die-cast Hot Wheels version in St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of JLS Customs/Speedtech, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — On a sunny mid-week morning, a 1957 Nash Metropolitan sits outside Speedtech Performance, a renowned custom car and after-market suspension and chassis shop on River Road in St. George.

Even among the gleaming muscle cars and other vehicles the shop has in its garage, the Nash turns heads as passersby in the industrial area walk or drive past the car.

Utah teachers association says schools are not complying with COVID-19 recommendations

Photo illustration of backpack of school child with face mask and sanitizer. | Photo by
FamVeld, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Education Association Friday fired off two letters, one to Governor Gary Herbert and one to the State Board of Education, calling for changes in how state leaders and local health departments oversee school district safety plans.

‘Not a wise thing to do’: Washington County suspends burn season while BLM extends fire restrictions

Firefighters from multiple agencies respond to the Spring Hollow Fire in the Dixie National Forest, Washington County, Utah, June 23, 2016 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Due to the ongoing volatility of the fire season, local fire agencies have postponed Washington County’s burn season until further notice. The Bureau of Land Management also announced earlier this week that it is extending fire restrictions on public lands spread across several Southern Utah counties.

Ivins City Council approves moving roundabout sculpture to new City Hall

The “Heritage Sculpture” that sits in the Snow Canyon Parkway-Snow Canyon Drive roundabout in Ivins City, Utah, seen on Sept. 17, 2020. The Ivins City Council has voted to move the sculpture to the new Ivins City Hall. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

IVINS CITY — A sculpture that graces one of the roundabouts in Ivins City will be tentatively getting a new home at the new Ivins City Hall that will be breaking ground next week.

