Fire destroys residence in Cedar Canyon

CEDAR CITY — A fire destroyed an unoccupied residence in Cedar Canyon Saturday night.

The incident was reported at approximately 8:30 p.m., when dispatchers in Cedar City reportedly received several calls of trees and a residence on fire in the area of 3529 E. state Route 14.

Responders arrived to find a residence fully engulfed in flames, according to a news release issued Sunday by Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

The home is located near mile marker 5 on SR-14, not far from Milt’s Restaurant.

“The home was tucked back into the trees with several other homes nearby,” the news release stated, adding, “Cedar City Fire Department, assisted by Kanarraville Fire Department and Color Country Fire quickly attacked the fire, preventing it from spreading.”

Also responding were deputies from Iron County Sheriff’s Office and officers from Cedar City Police Department.

Additionally, Utah Highway Patrol troopers assisted with implementing a traffic closure on state Route 14 to provide access to water, with all traffic being diverted to alternate routes.

“The home was unoccupied at the time and is considered a total loss,” the statement added, noting that the cause of the fire is not yet known and is under investigation.

