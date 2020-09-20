Troopers say driver attempting to take own life disrupted I-15 at Utah-Arizona border

A 35-year-old man attempted to take his life Sunday by crashing his car into a guardrail near Black Rock exit on Interstate 15. The man survived the crash but suffered injuries. | Photo courtesy of Arizona Department of Public Safety, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An attempted suicide resulted in a single-car rollover in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near the Black Rock exit between the end of the Virgin River Gorge and the Utah-Arizona border.

At 4:14 p.m., troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to the accident approximately two miles south of the Utah border that involved a 1999 Honda Civic.

First responders said the 35-year-old male driver, licensed in Nevada but living in St. George, told them he had attempted to take his own life by driving at a high rate of speed of between 80-85 miles per hour, swerving to the right and into the end, or face, of a guardrail, said Sgt. John Bottoms, spokesperson with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

“This obviously caused him to lose control and rollover,” Bottoms added.

The automobile came to rest upside down adjacent to the interstate. The driver suffered a broken arm and lacerations to his head. According to troopers at the scene, the driver was wearing his seatbelt.

St. George Fire Department also responded to the call and used the Jaws of Life to extract the driver. He was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Hospital.

The accident resulted in damage to 60 feet of guardrail and snarled traffic for more than an hour. By 6:40 p.m., traffic was running smoothly.

The driver will be cited for the collision and “most likely” admitted to the hospital for his injuries and psychological evaluation.

Resources

If you or someone you know is in danger because of suicidal thoughts or actions, call 911 immediately. Suicide is an emergency that requires help by trained medical professionals and should always be treated seriously.

Nationwide suicide hotlines, 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) and 1-800-273-TALK (8255), have counselors available 24/7. The Southwest Behavioral Health Center also offers help for Southern Utah residents; call 800-574-6763 or 435-634-5600.

Other resources include Suicide.org, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the American Association of Suicidology. All provide comprehensive information and help on the issue of suicide, from prevention to treatment to coping with loss.

