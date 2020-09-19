Region 9 boys golf recap: Led by Bracken’s best, Crimson Cliffs wins at Copper Rock

HURRICANE — There were few surprises at the Region 9 boys golf match at the new Copper Rock Golf Course in Hurricane Thursday afternoon, as the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs tasted victory for the seventh consecutive week.

Crimson Cliffs posted a team score of 281, exactly 30 strokes ahead of both Hurricane and Desert Hills, which tied for second place at 311 apiece.

Freshman Boston Bracken led the way for the Mustangs with his best score of the season, coming in with a 64, or eight strokes under par.

Bracken’s scorecard included 10 birdies and two bogeys. One of the bogeys occurred when he incurred a two-stroke penalty after losing his ball in the thick grass adjacent to the fairway on the fifth hole and had to hit from the tees again.

Rounding out the top four scores for Crimson Cliffs were Lucas Schone with a 70, Zach Felts with a 73 and Cruz Kirchhausen with a 74.

Pine View came in fourth place with 315, while fifth-place Cedar was just two strokes behind the Panthers with 317 and Dixie was one stroke back with a 318, good enough for sixth place. Dixie’s Jax McMurdie shot a 69, the second-best individual score of the day.

Canyon View finished seventh with a 328, while Snow Canyon placed eighth at 341.

See below for individual and team scores.

Next week’s Region 9 match, the eighth and final one of the regular season, is scheduled for Wednesday at Green Spring Golf Course in Washington City.

St. George News sports reporter Mark Musgrave contributed to this story.

Region 9 boys golf results, Week 7

Copper Rock, Sept. 17 (18 holes)

Crimson Cliffs 281 (tie) Hurricane 311 (tie) Desert Hills 311 Pine View 315 Cedar 317 Dixie 318 Canyon View 328 Snow Canyon 341

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.