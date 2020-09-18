Snow Canyon at Desert Hills, St. George, Utah, Sept. 18, 2020 | Photo by Dave Larson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Here are Friday night’s Region 9 football scores:

Snow Canyon 28, Desert Hills 21

At Desert Hills, the Thunder and the Snow Canyon Warriors were deadlocked 21-21 heading into the final quarter. Snow Canyon’s Bretton Stone, who’d scored two rushing TDs earlier, then caught the game-winning TD pass from Landon Frei with under two minutes left.

Pine View 67, Canyon View 27

At Canyon View in Cedar City, the Falcons scored on the game’s opening drive to take an early 7-0 lead over Pine View. However, the Panthers then rattled off 53 unanswered points to take a 53-7 lead on the first play of the third quarter, a 95-yard kickoff return by Dominique McKenzie. McKenzie ended up scoring three TDs on the night, as did teammate Ryan Jordan. Canyon View quarterback Jake Garrett threw three TD passes in the loss.

Dixie 24, Cedar 19

At Dixie, the Flyers overcame a 13-7 halftime deficit to defeat Cedar 24-19, thanks to a 17-point third quarter sparked by an 87-yard scoring run by Avery Anderson. Cedar got within five points on Seth Brinkerhoff’s late TD run but could get no closer as the Flyers escaped with the home victory.

Crimson Cliffs 10, Hurricane 7

At Crimson Cliffs, the Mustangs won on a 30-yard field goal by Ryan Woolley with 11 seconds remaining. Crimson Cliffs had trailed the Hurricane Tigers 7-0 heading into the fourth quarter, but Creed Leonard’s 1-yard TD run tied up the score 7-7 with 10 minutes left. Kaleb McLaws scored Hurricane’s lone TD on a short run near the end of the second quarter.

