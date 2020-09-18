Michael ‘Mud’ Van Duren

February 27, 1941 — August 10, 2020

We all know him as MUD. We are so deeply saddened to lose this incredible person to complications following a stroke in August, way too soon. Everywhere we go people say, “Yeah I knew Mud, what great guy.”

If you knew Mud you know he loved the outdoors, adventure, he loved to travel, and he loved his wife and family. Mud had a passion for geology and forestry at an early age. After graduating high school in 1959 he went straight to work for the US Forest Service as a Smokejumper seasonally for three years while attending USU and received a degree in Forestry. Soon after he joined the US Coast Guard serving on the West Coast and continued in reserve service until 1970. During these years, he was a member of the Usquebaugh Ski Club. He made many friends and soon was introduced to Judy Busk.

Mud and Judy married in March of 1966. Mud and Judy started a family and in 1971. Mud began his career with Salt Lake City Fire Dept. He was in the first graduating paramedic class in the state of Utah in 1973. His work began to define him and his love for adventure found him in the seat of a helicopter. In 1978 he started work with LDS Hospital’s Life Flight program where he contributed so much to the program, including his invention the “Mud Bag.” This device is still in use today.

In 1998, Mud retired as Captain from Salt Lake City Fire Dept. and he and Judy relocated to Hurricane, Utah to begin a new chapter of their lives. Mud, ever busy, worked at the local plant nursery and found their first jobs as campground hosts and caretakers in Montana. They continued to host and manage campgrounds in incredible places until 2014. Always making and keeping good friends along the way, Mud and Judy continued to travel and seek local treasures and adventures in their incredible desert surroundings.

Michael Ray Van Duren is survived by his loving wife Judy; brother Toney (Gogi); his children Michelle (Randy) See, Dusty, Erik (Kari) Van Duren; grandchildren Mason, Jonas and Ben.

He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Dorris Van Duren and Sister Deborah.

Please join us for an open house casual celebration of life at the Main St. Cafe garden on Oct. 3 beginning at 4 p.m. with a final farewell at 5 p.m. The celebration will conclude at 6 p.m. There will be an open mic and light food served. We look forward to seeing you.

Memorial contributions may be made to visit www.alivingtribute.org or www.firehero.org/firehero-tuesday.

