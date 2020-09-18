Motorists can expect lane closures, slower traffic around Exit 59 in Cedar City

Interstate 15 over 200 North in Cedar City is the location of bridge deck work being done by the Utah Department of Transportation | Overheard view of I-15 and 200 North courtesy of Google Maps, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Motorists can expect lane closures and slower traffic in the area of Exit 59 on Interstate 15 starting Monday.

The Utah Department of Transportation will be repairing bridge decks at Exit 56 on I-15 over 200 North (state Route 56) in Cedar City beginning Monday and anticipate work to conclude Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

Road work will involve lane closures in both directions on I-15 and the closures of the westbound right lane and sidewalk on 200 North.

Motorists on I-15 should also prepare for a tighter configuration at the Exit 59 off-ramps with less distance to slow down.

The speed limit on I-15 will be reduced to 55 mph to help drivers safely navigate the interchange and to protect workers and repairs. This will allow UDOT to keep the exit ramps open during construction.

Drivers should anticipate slowing vehicles on I-15 as traffic merges into the single travel lanes. Local motorists may want to consider alternative routes to avoid congestion during typically busy travel times.

Over the three-to-four day period, crews will remove asphalt, perform structural pothole patching, install a waterproofing membrane and replace the asphalt in various locations.

Those continuing north on I-15 will also encounter ongoing roadwork between miles 61 and 70 as UDOT performs pavement restoration work. This is taking place near Exit 62 on Cedar City’s north end to Summit and on state Route 130 at the intersection of Canyon Ranch Drive to the intersection of 3000 North.

The project includes the placement of shoulder material, gravel or asphalt access tie-ins, removal and replacement of substandard roadside barrier, pedestrian access ramp reconstruction, signage and so forth, according to UDOT.

According to the latest project updates, work on I-15 between northern Cedar City and Summit is 80% complete and is on course to conclude the first week of October.

Improvements to the SR-130 part of the project are also underway.

Additional details on work between the north end of Cedar City and Summit can be found here.

