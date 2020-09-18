Photo, video gallery: ‘Tactical’ parade features flag-adorned vehicles celebrating Constitution Day

ST. GEORGE — Several dozen vehicles, many adorned with patriotic flags and slogans, made their way from Washington City to Santa Clara Thursday evening to celebrate Constitution Day, the anniversary of the U.S. Constitution’s initial signing in Philadelphia in 1787.

The event, billed as a “tactical parade,” featured numerous large pickup trucks, Jeeps and military vehicles, in addition to some passenger cars. Michelle Cordoba, communications chair for event sponsor Liberty Action Coalition, told St. George News the event was needed because she and other group members consider the U.S. Constitution to be “under attack.”

Approximately 80 vehicles were in the procession when it left Veterans Park in Washington about 6:30 p.m. Check out St. George News coverage of the beginning of the procession in the video at the top of this report and the photo gallery below.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.