What’s on the Menu: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — When “What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon Demke entered Southern Utah’s newest ice cream shop, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, he had one question: “Can you even Handel this?”

It’s a good question, because with 48 flavors of ice cream, specialty treats and more, there is a lot of flavor to handle.

In this episode of “What’s on the Menu” Demke takes KONY Queen and all-around cool girl Lennon Jones to the homemade ice cream shop to sample what happiness must surely taste like.

Join Sheldon and Lennon for a scoop or two of happiness on episode 62 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

To pair starts by digging their spoons into the banana split. Featuring homemade chocolate, vanilla and strawberry ice cream covered with crushed cherries, pineapple, strawberries and bananas and finished with a healthy dose of whipped cream, chopped nuts and a cherry on top, the banana split is the perfect dessert to share with a friend.

“It was amazing,” Jones said of the creamy confection.

For those who struggle with decisions, Handel’s offers a tasty option known as the “four-scoop sampler”: four scoops of any of the 48 available flavors.

“The four-scoop sampler, that’s what I really like,” Demke said. “Because, you want to try everything.”

Finally, the two sampled a heavenly hot fudge sundae complete with homemade vanilla ice cream made on site, hot fudge, whip cream, nuts and a cherry.

Co-owner Ryan Yardley said patrons regularly comment on the creaminess of the homemade ice cream, an element of the shop that adds an element of nostalgia.

“It’s homemade ice cream, it’s what you’ve kind of grown up with,” Yardley said.

Demke called it “absolute heaven.”

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is located at 291 N. Bluff St. in St. George.

What’s on the Menu: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream | Brought to you by Camping World.

Resources

Handel’s St. George Homemade Ice Cream | Address: 291 N. Bluff St., St. George | Telephone: 435-688-2449 | Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Facebook | Website.

