Realtor for unique Washington City listing says it could be future home of a celebrity – but not Post Malone

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — A unique home being built on a hilltop in the Washington Fields area of Washington City has sparked rumors that a certain celebrity is hoping to set up a home base in Southern Utah.

The home, known as “the house on the hill” or the “Post Malone house” is widely rumored to be the future home of rapper Austin Richard Post, professionally known as Post Malone.

In truth, realtor Bryan Burnett of Century 21 Everest said the home, located at 405 Nichols Peak Road in Washington, is actually for sale.

Burnett said the home was built “on spec” because investors saw a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build on a lot with unparalleled 360 degree views.

“They had a vision of an amazing house,” Burnett said, adding that the vision was for a residence that is private and secluded yet within easy distance of schools, grocery stores, shopping, entertainment and more.

The 10,000-square foot home, which is set for completion by the end of the year, features four bedrooms and five bathrooms, large windows and decks, intricate craftsmanship and high-end details such as Wolf appliances, all surrounded by 27 acres of private land.

Buyers would basically own the majority of the hill, Burnett said of the property.

Nobody really knows how the rumors started, but Burnett said it would indeed make a perfect home for someone like Post Malone, considering the property has a heli-pad, so celebrities or private clients could easily land at the airport and helicopter to the home within minutes. And while it may not be Malone’s new home, a few celebrities, whom Burnett said he could not name, have toured the property already.

But the property would also make a great family home, he said, with home entertainment features like an infinity-edge pool that looks north to Pine Valley Mountain, a feature that marketing material for the house said will feel like “swimming with the sky.”

The property also boasts a pickleball court and a small driving range and putting green.

Under construction by local builder Matt Ferguson, owner of MLF construction, the home also has an attached garage and separate garage and studio space.

“Everything that is done is top of the line,” Burnett said, adding that the price point of $6.9 million is really appealing to buyers looking for this type of property in a burgeoning housing market.

But where the house really sells itself is the views.

“If someone wants a view house, this view is unmatched anywhere,” Burnett said.

On the north side of the home, large sliding glass doors, both on the main floor and upper floor, open onto sweeping views of Pine Valley Mountain and the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve in the distance with Washington Fields spread out below.

Views to the east, south and west are equally captivating as viewed through giant picture windows and from bedroom decks, truly offering 360 degrees of Southern Utah.

Though the home will not be complete until the end of the year, Burnett said that it is listed now so that buyers could have the opportunity to customize some of the aspects of the home prior to its completion.

Interested buyers are encouraged to call Burnett at 435-705-3029 or visit Burnett’s website to schedule a private showing.

“To really appreciate this home, you’ve got to come up here and see what it feels like to see the view,” he said.

Written by HOLLIE REINA for St. George News.

