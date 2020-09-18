Discover the Desert: Splashing around at Washington County’s best parks

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — It may be getting close to fall – at least on the calendar – but temperatures in Southern Utah are still pretty warm and that means there is still plenty of time to make a splash at one of the many amazing Washington County parks.

On this episode of the “Discover the Desert” join radio and video personality Colleen Rue as she takes some of the cool kids on a whirlwind tour of the best splash pad parks in the area.

Plus, find out what else these amazing parks have to offer for the whole family.

Find your favorite place to splash around in this episode of “Discover the Desert” in the media player above

Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.

Located in the heart of downtown St. George, Town Square Park is a truly iconic St. George park, offering a giant fountain-like splash zone along with a river walk and all surrounded by a statue garden courtesy of Art Around the Corner.

Other nearby offerings include the carousel, the St. George Children’s Museum and Judd’s Mercantile.

Sullivan Virgin River Soccer Park, 965 S. Washington Fields Rd., Washington City.

In Washington City, the Sullivan Virgin River Soccer Park is known as an amazing soccer complex but it also a great splash pad built right into the rocks and boasting a soccer ball design in the concrete.

From the park, visitors can take the bike path across the boardwalk and straight into Hellhole Canyon or enjoy fishing in the stocked pond.

Thunder Junction All Abilities Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.

Thunder Junction All Abilities Park is one of St. George’s premier parks. Designed for people of all abilities and any age, the splash pad features a unique dinosaur theme and a waterfall guests can walk right through.

While there, guests can ride the Thunder Junction Railroad, enjoy the sensory garden and play on the all-ability friendly park equipment.

Hidden Valley Park, 3505 Barcelona Drive, St. George.

As the name may imply, Hidden Valley Park is a little off the beaten path, but once it is found, guests will encounter a unique Western-themed splash pad to cool down in at the end of the trail.

The park has two pavilions, plenty of grass and an excellent view to take in Southern Utah’s colorful sunsets.

