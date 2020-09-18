Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died

FILE: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sits onstage as a speaker during an event organized by the Museum of the City of New York with WNET-TV held at the New York Academy of Medicine in New York, Dec. 15, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Associated Press, St. George News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a longtime member of the United States Supreme Court, has died at the age of 87, the Supreme Court confirmed in a statement.

Ginsburg has been a justice on the nation’s highest court since being appointed by President Bill Clinton. She was just the second woman appointed to the United States Supreme Court.

“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague,” Chief Justice John Roberts said. “Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Ginsburg has been in and out of the hospital for the last several months as she battled metastatic pancreas cancer.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by JUSTIN BOGGS, Fox13Now.com

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station