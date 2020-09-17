Kenda Alice Stapel

April 1, 1943 — September 15, 2020

Kenda Alice Kennedy Stapel, 77, of Cedar City, Utah, passed away Sept. 15, 2020. Kenda was born on April 1, 1943, in Marysvale, Utah to George and Georgia Rose Kennedy. Kenda married Norman James Stapel (deceased).

Kenda is survived by her children: KendaLee Stapel, Brett (Jeri) Stapel, Shawn (Kristen) Stapel, Scott Stapel and Shae (Jami) Curtis; her sister, Nonna (Joel) Johnson; and her brother, Kim Kennedy. She is we know now enjoying a reunion with her son, Brian Kreg Stapel; her granddaughter, Lacy Lee Stapel; her sister, Marga; her parents; and many others she has known thru the years.

Kenda was a hard worker all her life, she loved to read and she was an avid gardener. Mom got all of the joy in the world just from being in the mountains of Marysvale as often as she could. She was generous to anyone she knew opening her home for several nieces, nephews, cousins and others anytime they needed. Mom taught us to work hard and live life to the fullest as she did.

Kenda was a very proud Grandma to 18 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren she always looked forward to seeing them. She made sure to send us all messages on Facebook when she saw something that made her think of one of us. She will be missed greatly.

“Mother,

No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye,

You were gone before we knew it and only God knows why.”

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Spanish Trails Ward, 3575 N. Minersville Hwy, Enoch, Utah. Interment will be in the Marysvale Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.