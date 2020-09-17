Tech Ridge takes shape; first major office space set to open soon

Written by David Louis
September 17, 2020

ST. GEORGE — The newest building to go up on the 150-acre Tech Ridge in St. George is nearly done.

Finishing work moves forward on PrinterLogic’s new headquarters, St. George, Utah, Sept. 16, 2020 | Photo by David Louis, St. George News

According to work crews on-site, PrinterLogic’s new 60,000-square-foot headquarters could be ready by mid-November or sooner; however, construction companies throughout Southern Utah that are still experiencing manufacturing delays related to COVID-19 may affect the building’s opening.

Regardless of when it opens, city officials have said PrinterLogic’s headquarters will be a shining example of the potential Tech Ridge offers to other development.

Long-term plans for the expansive development include space for buildings housing multiple tech companies surrounded by residential neighborhoods, restaurants, a hotel/motel component and other commercial space, all flanked by a large amount of open areas for recreation.

Tech Ridge development fits nicely into the city’s vision of St. George as an ideal place to live, work and play, said Mayor Jon Pike.

“Getting this company into their building and open is huge,” Pike said. “It will signal a new day that is taking shape on Tech Ridge.”

The growth, Pike added, is a beacon to other companies, both locally, regionally and internationally that this place is “real and it’s taking shape.”

On the heels of PrinterLogic’s construction are other tech companies eyeing a second building on the ridge.

“Companies want to be in a tech ecosystem, and that’s Tech Ridge,” Pike said. “Right now we have several other companies that are interested in this area and having PrinterLogic up and running will be a big deal. It will really help attract others, including retail, restaurants and others.”

PrinterLogic broke ground on the new building in May 2019, at which point CEO Ryan Wedig reflected on how the idea for Tech Ridge came together, saying that a group of like-minded individuals in St. George’s budding tech community came together to consider how they could add to Southern Utah’s economy.

“PrinterLogic is the world leader in serverless printer infrastructure,” Wedig said in a previous interview.

PrinterLogic’s business model moves data directly into a file system instead of the need for companies to archive the “mess” of emails and other types of online communications they receive.

PrinterLogic officials could not be immediately reached for comment on this article.

