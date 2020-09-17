Diana McCandless Carter

September 17, 2020

April 20, 1949 — September 16, 2020

Diana McCandless Carter, 71 of St. George, Utah, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in St. George.

Diana was born in Park City, Utah to Gale and Eula Rogers McCandless on April 20, 1949. She married Dennis Lee Carter on June 5, 1967, in Provo, Utah and sealed for time and all eternity in the Provo Temple on April 21, 1972.

Diana is survived by her husband Dennis Lee Carter. Children: Michael Lee Carter (Laura), Tami Sue Little (Darwin); 11 grandchildren Preston, Tanner, Blair, Beau (Courtney), Shaelee, Jessica (Tyson) Bagley, Brandon, Luke (Hannah), Juliana, Derek, Alex; and five great-grandkids.

Diana is preceded in death by her parents, Gale and Eula McCandless, Ammisie J Carter (father in law), Carolyn Ruiz (sister in law), and Neal and Elaine Jenkins (brother and sister in law).

Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Pine View Mortuary.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Pine View Mortuary and prior to the services Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.

