September 27, 1936 — September 10th, 2020

The rock and anchor of our family, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, passed away Thursday afternoon, Sept. 10, 2020, at the age of 83, of complications of leukemia.

Billy Max Coleman was born Sept. 27, 1936, in Big Springs, Texas to Deck Coleman and Dorothy Inez Maxwell. He married his high school sweetheart, Billie Frances Gunn Oct. 5, 1956, in Odessa Texas. Together they raised four children and have been together in love and devotion for 63 years.

Proceeding him in death besides his parents was his only sibling Gary Dean Coleman.

He is survived by his wife Billie Coleman and children, Stephanie Jemmett (Wes), Melissa Pettit (Chris), Shannon Zarris (Paul), and Max Coleman (Penny), 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

If you asked 100 people who Billy Max was, they would tell you he was a farmer, a sign language interpreter, a musician, a roughneck, a Texas Tech graduate, a gambler, a game player, a golfer, a maker and inventor of the indoor ski simulator, an electronic technician in the naval reserve, a mechanic, a rocket scientist, a dog lover, trainer and flyball enthusiast, a math and chemistry tutor, a cheerleader of girl’s gymnastics and ballet, a protector, a rescuer, a defender and guardian angel, a calm and gentle giant, but most of all, modest and humble. The world has lost a great and irreplaceable man who will be missed by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St. in St. George, Utah.

