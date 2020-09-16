Troy Weese

August 17, 1976 — September 12, 2020

Troy “Troy Boy” Weese, born August 17, 1976, left this earthly life on Sept. 12, 2020.

At the young age of 44, Troy suffered a tragic accident at the sand dunes doing what he truly loved, riding in his Arctic Cat ATV. Troy was always interested in outdoor recreational activities from a very young age. He loved riding motorcycles, four-wheelers, side by sides, boating, and he also loved traveling to beautiful beaches and fancy resorts.

Troy started his career as an electrician at the age of 17 and started his own successful business, Leo Construction, LLC in his early 20s. He was very proud of his business. He worked very hard and played even harder. He enjoyed every bit of life he could. Troy loved spoiling his wife and three children with adventures and luxuries that most people only dream of.

Troy met the love of his life, Shonna Harward, when he was 33 years old. They married one year later on July 3, 2010. He adopted her two amazing daughters, who he loved as his own. A few years later they were blessed with a beautiful baby boy. He loved to make people smile and would give the shirt off of his back, even to a stranger. He loved taking care of his family and friends while spending time enjoying every day with them.

Everyone that knew him thought of him as a best friend. He welcomed everyone with open arms. He will be incredibly missed by the many people whose lives he has touched over the short 44 years of his life. A huge appreciation expressed to those friends and medical responders at the scene who did all they could to save Troy’s life. Thank you!

Troy was preceded in death by his grandparents Delmar “Dick” and Cleola Weese, George Steurer and Stan Nyquist. He is survived by his wife, Shonna Harward Weese, children Lexi (23), Jentri (15) and Skylar Weese (7), parents Richard “Mike” and Janet Weese, Grandmother Dorothy Steurer Nyquist and Siblings: Teresa Adams, Tim Weese, Kristina Humphries, Tami Borgett, and Toby Weese.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the LDS chapel located at 750 E. Fort Pierce Dr. North, St. George Utah. A Viewing will help prior to services from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Dr., St. George Utah.

.Funeral Services provided by McMillanmortuary.com